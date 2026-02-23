(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Human resources leaders coordinate personnel management efforts

    Human resources leaders coordinate personnel management efforts

    DAEGU, SOUTH KOREA

    02.12.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Deziree Keay 

    19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Joshua McNeal, senior human resources sergeant, and Warrant Officer 1 Darnell Davis, human resources technician, 19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command, review personnel data at Camp Henry, Daegu, Republic of Korea, Feb. 25, 2026. Their coordination ensures accurate accountability and talent alignment across the formation, enabling commanders to make informed decisions that directly impact unit readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Deziree Keay)

    Date Taken: 02.12.2026
    Date Posted: 02.25.2026 01:40
    Photo ID: 9535668
    VIRIN: 260212-A-UP558-2939
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 3.15 MB
    Location: DAEGU, KR
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Human resources leaders coordinate personnel management efforts [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Deziree Keay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

