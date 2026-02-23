U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Joshua McNeal, senior human resources sergeant, and Warrant Officer 1 Darnell Davis, human resources technician, 19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command, review personnel data at Camp Henry, Daegu, Republic of Korea, Feb. 25, 2026. Their coordination ensures accurate accountability and talent alignment across the formation, enabling commanders to make informed decisions that directly impact unit readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Deziree Keay)
This work, Human resources leaders coordinate personnel management efforts [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Deziree Keay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.