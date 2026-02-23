U.S. Army Capt. Brandon Christie, essential personnel services officer, 19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command, updates personnel information at Camp Henry, Daegu, Republic of Korea, Feb. 25, 2026. Essential personnel services provide critical administrative oversight that allows units to maintain accountability and operational effectiveness throughout the theater. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Deziree Keay)
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.25.2026 01:40
|Photo ID:
|9535665
|VIRIN:
|260224-A-UP558-2098
|Resolution:
|5447x3631
|Size:
|2.4 MB
|Location:
|DAEGU, DAEGU GWANG'YEOGSI [TAEGU-KWANGYOKSHI], KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Essential personnel services support operational continuity [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Deziree Keay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.