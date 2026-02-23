(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Essential personnel services support operational continuity [Image 3 of 5]

    Essential personnel services support operational continuity

    DAEGU, DAEGU GWANG'YEOGSI [TAEGU-KWANGYOKSHI], SOUTH KOREA

    02.24.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Deziree Keay 

    19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    U.S. Army Capt. Brandon Christie, essential personnel services officer, 19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command, updates personnel information at Camp Henry, Daegu, Republic of Korea, Feb. 25, 2026. Essential personnel services provide critical administrative oversight that allows units to maintain accountability and operational effectiveness throughout the theater. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Deziree Keay)

    Date Taken: 02.24.2026
    Date Posted: 02.25.2026 01:40
    Photo ID: 9535665
    VIRIN: 260224-A-UP558-2098
    Resolution: 5447x3631
    Size: 2.4 MB
    Location: DAEGU, DAEGU GWANG'YEOGSI [TAEGU-KWANGYOKSHI], KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Essential personnel services support operational continuity [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Deziree Keay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Human resources leaders coordinate personnel management efforts
    Awards and actions clerk processes Soldier personnel records
    Essential personnel services support operational continuity
    Strength management and intelligence leadership review personnel readiness
    19th ESC G-1 team supports talent management across the formation

