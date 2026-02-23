19th ESC G-1 team supports talent management across the formation

Soldiers assigned to the 19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command G-1 pose for a group photo outside the 19th ESC headquarters at Camp Henry, Daegu, Republic of Korea, Feb. 25, 2026. The G-1 team manages human resources operations and talent placement efforts that ensure the right Soldiers are aligned to the right positions, strengthening the overall effectiveness of the command. (U.S. Army photo by Sfc. David Edge)
