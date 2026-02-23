(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    19th ESC G-1 team supports talent management across the formation

    19th ESC G-1 team supports talent management across the formation

    DAEGU, SOUTH KOREA

    02.24.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Deziree Keay 

    19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    Soldiers assigned to the 19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command G-1 pose for a group photo outside the 19th ESC headquarters at Camp Henry, Daegu, Republic of Korea, Feb. 25, 2026. The G-1 team manages human resources operations and talent placement efforts that ensure the right Soldiers are aligned to the right positions, strengthening the overall effectiveness of the command. (U.S. Army photo by Sfc. David Edge)

    Date Taken: 02.24.2026
    Date Posted: 02.25.2026 01:40
    Photo ID: 9535664
    VIRIN: 260225-A-UP558-1788
    Resolution: 1367x739
    Size: 309.52 KB
    Location: DAEGU, KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 19th ESC G-1 team supports talent management across the formation [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Deziree Keay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Human resources leaders coordinate personnel management efforts
    Awards and actions clerk processes Soldier personnel records
    Essential personnel services support operational continuity
    Strength management and intelligence leadership review personnel readiness
    19th ESC G-1 team supports talent management across the formation

