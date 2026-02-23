Awards and actions clerk processes Soldier personnel records

U.S. Army Spc. Elliott Reyes, actions and awards clerk, 19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command, reviews administrative documents at Camp Henry, Daegu, Republic of Korea, Feb. 25, 2026. By maintaining timely and precise personnel actions, Reyes helps ensure Soldiers receive proper recognition and career progression opportunities that sustain morale and professional development across the command. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Deziree Keay)
