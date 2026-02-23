Strength management and intelligence leadership review personnel readiness

U.S. Army Sgt. Nathanie Coreano, strength noncommissioned officer, and Sgt. 1st Class Delvin Martinez, G-2 noncommissioned officer in charge, 19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command, assess personnel information at Camp Henry, Daegu, Republic of Korea, Feb. 25, 2026. Accurate strength reporting and cross-staff coordination help leaders anticipate requirements and properly posture the force to meet mission demands across the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Deziree Keay)
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.25.2026 01:40
|Photo ID:
|9535667
|VIRIN:
|260224-A-UP558-8221
|Resolution:
|5061x3374
|Size:
|2.04 MB
|Location:
|DAEGU, KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
