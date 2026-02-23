(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Strength management and intelligence leadership review personnel readiness

    Strength management and intelligence leadership review personnel readiness

    DAEGU, SOUTH KOREA

    02.24.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Deziree Keay 

    19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    U.S. Army Sgt. Nathanie Coreano, strength noncommissioned officer, and Sgt. 1st Class Delvin Martinez, G-2 noncommissioned officer in charge, 19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command, assess personnel information at Camp Henry, Daegu, Republic of Korea, Feb. 25, 2026. Accurate strength reporting and cross-staff coordination help leaders anticipate requirements and properly posture the force to meet mission demands across the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Deziree Keay)

    This work, Strength management and intelligence leadership review personnel readiness [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Deziree Keay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

