Strength management and intelligence leadership review personnel readiness

U.S. Army Sgt. Nathanie Coreano, strength noncommissioned officer, and Sgt. 1st Class Delvin Martinez, G-2 noncommissioned officer in charge, 19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command, assess personnel information at Camp Henry, Daegu, Republic of Korea, Feb. 25, 2026. Accurate strength reporting and cross-staff coordination help leaders anticipate requirements and properly posture the force to meet mission demands across the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Deziree Keay)