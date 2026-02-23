Ellis D. Parker Elementary School Run Club gathers in the school amphitheater on Fort Rucker, Feb. 23, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2026 15:49
|Photo ID:
|9534810
|VIRIN:
|260223-A-SR274-1770
|Resolution:
|5563x3709
|Size:
|6.01 MB
|Location:
|FORT NOVOSEL, ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Rucker teacher sets the pace for success [Image 6 of 6], by Brittany Trumbull, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fort Rucker teacher sets the pace for success
No keywords found.