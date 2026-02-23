(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Rucker teacher sets the pace for success [Image 5 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Fort Rucker teacher sets the pace for success

    FORT NOVOSEL, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2026

    Photo by Brittany Trumbull 

    Fort Rucker Public Affairs Office

    Ellis D. Parker Elementary School Run Club participants begin their mile training run to conclude the 6-week season Feb. 23, 2026, at the school track.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2026
    Date Posted: 02.24.2026 15:49
    Photo ID: 9534803
    VIRIN: 260223-A-SR274-8294
    Resolution: 5821x3881
    Size: 7.43 MB
    Location: FORT NOVOSEL, ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Rucker teacher sets the pace for success [Image 6 of 6], by Brittany Trumbull, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fort Rucker teacher sets the pace for success
    Fort Rucker teacher sets the pace for success
    Fort Rucker teacher sets the pace for success
    Fort Rucker teacher sets the pace for success
    Fort Rucker teacher sets the pace for success
    Fort Rucker teacher sets the pace for success

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Fort Rucker teacher sets the pace for success

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery