Dr. Brenda Fleming, third-grade teacher and Parker Elementary Run Club sponsor, leads students in a warmup lap after school Feb.23, 2026 at the Parker Elementary School track.
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2026 15:49
|Photo ID:
|9534801
|VIRIN:
|260223-A-SR274-1870
|Resolution:
|4331x2887
|Size:
|2.59 MB
|Location:
|FORT NOVOSEL, ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Rucker teacher sets the pace for success [Image 6 of 6], by Brittany Trumbull, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fort Rucker teacher sets the pace for success
No keywords found.