Ellis D. Parker Elementary School Run Club participants complete their mile training run to conclude the 6-week season Feb. 23, 2026, at the school track.
|02.23.2026
|FORT NOVOSEL, ALABAMA, US
Fort Rucker teacher sets the pace for success
