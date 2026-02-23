Date Taken: 02.23.2026 Date Posted: 02.24.2026 15:49 Photo ID: 9534806 VIRIN: 260223-A-SR274-9071 Resolution: 4104x2736 Size: 2.07 MB Location: FORT NOVOSEL, ALABAMA, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Fort Rucker teacher sets the pace for success [Image 6 of 6], by Brittany Trumbull, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.