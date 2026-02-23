(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Fort Rucker teacher sets the pace for success

    Fort Rucker teacher sets the pace for success

    Photo By Brittany Trumbull | Dr. Brenda Fleming, third-grade teacher and Parker Elementary Run Club sponsor, leads

    FORT NOVOSEL, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2026

    Story by Brittany Trumbull 

    Fort Rucker Public Affairs Office

    FORT RUCKER, Ala.– A new after school program at Ellis D. Parker Elementary School is teaching students that the finish line might just be a new beginning. The club’s founder, third-grade teacher Dr. Brenda Fleming, started the Parker Run Club this year to promote fitness and inspire children to set and achieve big goals.

    Open to grades three through six, the club offered three six-week sessions throughout the school year, with about 15 students participating in each session. The program followed a structured routine designed to support overall health and wellness.

    Each session began with dynamic warm-up exercises, followed by targeted pacing practice around the school track. Students finished with a purposeful cool-down focused on recovery and safe stretching movements. Runners spent a dedicated block of time on sustained running, reinforcing skills such as mindful breathing and body awareness. According to Fleming, these practices help students develop endurance, self-confidence and lifelong fitness habits.

    “Throughout each session, students have demonstrated strong effort, self-awareness and enthusiasm for doing new things,” said Fleming.

    Fleming, who was recently nominated as the Department of Defense Education Activity Southeast District Teacher of the Year, shares the passion of running with the young athletes having completed more than 14 half marathons and two full marathons herself.

    “I am proud to be the run club sponsor, especially since this allows me to extend the learning and wellness of students beyond the classroom and onto the running track,” Fleming said. “This club has promoted student wellness and fosters a supportive environment for physical development, and I am happy to report that through this club, we have accomplished this goal.”

    Interest in the club was so high that organizers have created a waitlist. After completing their sessions, some students continued their progress by registering for 5K races on Fort Rucker.

    For fourth grader Kennadi Brown, the club was both challenging and rewarding.

    “The thing I liked learning about at run club was stretching,” Brown said. “And before run club I had never even ran a mile!”

    She said her favorite memory was hearing classmates cheer as she crossed the finish line each week. Now that her session is over at school, she has set her sights on a new goal.

    “Next I want to run a mile in 9 minutes!” Brown said.

    Fleming said the program continues to provide a positive outlet for students to build physical strength while developing resilience and teamwork, lessons that extend far beyond the track.

    “One of the most encouraging moments has been watching students recognize their own running abilities and seeing them celebrate each other on the track,” said Fleming. “This alone was a powerful reminder of why a club like this is matters.”

    Parents and fellow teachers were thrilled with the positive turnout of the first year of the Parker Elementary Run Club. Fleming agreed “It was a great start, and I am already looking forward to sponsoring it again next year.”

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2026
    Date Posted: 02.24.2026
    Story ID: 558778
    Location: FORT NOVOSEL, ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 17
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Rucker teacher sets the pace for success, by Brittany Trumbull, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

