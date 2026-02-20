(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Security Reaction Force-Basic Course [Image 5 of 5]

    Security Reaction Force-Basic Course

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Naval Surface Force Atlantic

    251112-N-N0763-1003 Fire Controlman Chief Petty Officer James Annal defends against a "Red Man" aggressor at the final station of the oleoresin capsicum spray course at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek, Virginia Beach, Nov. 12, 2025. The training was part of the Security Reaction Force-Basic course a core component of the new Surface Warfighter Initial Fleet Training (SWIFT) program, a single, intensive course designed by the SURFLANT Reserve enterprise to forge mission-ready Sailors. (U.S. Navy photo by Senior Chief Master-at-Arms Edward Cutie)

    Date Taken: 02.11.2026
    Date Posted: 02.23.2026 15:42
    Photo ID: 9532776
    VIRIN: 251112-N-N0763-1003
    Resolution: 5712x4284
    Size: 8.75 MB
    Location: VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Security Reaction Force-Basic Course [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Security Reaction Force-Basic Course
    Security Reaction Force-Basic Course
    Security Reaction Force-Basic Course
    Security Reaction Force-Basic Course
    Security Reaction Force-Basic Course

    Forging the Fleet: Navy Surface Warfare Reservists Launch SWIFT to Increase Readiness

