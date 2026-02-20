Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

251112-N-N0763-1003 Fire Controlman Chief Petty Officer James Annal defends against a "Red Man" aggressor at the final station of the oleoresin capsicum spray course at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek, Virginia Beach, Nov. 12, 2025. The training was part of the Security Reaction Force-Basic course a core component of the new Surface Warfighter Initial Fleet Training (SWIFT) program, a single, intensive course designed by the SURFLANT Reserve enterprise to forge mission-ready Sailors. (U.S. Navy photo by Senior Chief Master-at-Arms Edward Cutie)