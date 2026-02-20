Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

251112-N-N0763-1002 Senior Chief Master-at-Arms Edward Cutie, center, instructs Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) 2nd Class Kyle Mountney as he executes baton strikes after being exposed to oleoresin capsicum (OC) spray at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek, Virginia Beach, Nov. 12, 2025. The training was part of the Security Reaction Force-Basic course a core component of the new Surface Warfighter Initial Fleet Training (SWIFT) program, a single, intensive course designed by the SURFLANT Reserve enterprise to forge mission-ready Sailors. (U.S. Navy photo by Senior Chief Master-at-Arms Edward Cutie)