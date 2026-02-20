251111-N-N0763-1003 Senior Chief Master-at-Arms Edward Cutie, left, instructs Boatswain's Mate 1st Class Ayanna Broadus on a Mechanical Advantage Control Holds (MACH) takedown technique during the Security Reaction Force-Basic course at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek, Virginia Beach, Nov. 11, 2025. This a core component of the new Surface Warfighter Initial Fleet Training (SWIFT) program, a single, intensive course designed by the SURFLANT Reserve enterprise to forge mission-ready Sailors. (U.S. Navy photo by Senior Chief Master-at-Arms Edward Cutie)
