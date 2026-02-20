Forging the Fleet: Navy Surface Warfare Reservists Launch SWIFT to Increase Readiness

Courtesy Photo | 251111-N-N0763-1002 Sailors practicing striking techniques during the Security Reaction Force-Basic course at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek, Virginia Beach, Nov. 11, 2025. This course is a core component of the new Surface Warfighter Initial Fleet Training (SWIFT) program, a single, intensive course designed by the SURFLANT Reserve enterprise to forge mission-ready Sailors. (U.S. Navy photo by Senior Chief Master-at-Arms Edward Cutie) see less | View Image Page

By Senior Chief Master-at-Arms Edward Cutie

NORFOLK, VA (NNS)– How do we ensure Reserve Sailors are proficient in the basics of surface warfare? After learning valuable lessons in the Navy’s Large-Scale Exercise in August 2025, Rear Adm. Calvin Foster, deputy commander, Naval Surface Force Atlantic (SURFLANT), challenged the team to elevate the baseline warfighting readiness of over 2,000 Sailors assigned under the SURFLANT enterprise.

In Fiscal Year 2026, the Surface Warfare Reserve enterprise launched an innovative training program aligning to the mission “to man, train and equip assigned surface forces and shore activities, ensuring a capable force for conducting prompt and sustained operations in support of United States national interests.” Surface Warfighter Initial Fleet Training (SWIFT) prepares mission-ready Reserve Component Sailors in direct support of SURFLANT’s core mission by consolidating five major training requirements into one intensive program that Reserve Sailors can accomplish during coordinated Annual Training blocks.

The SWIFT program enhances the strategic depth and operational capability of the fleet by rapidly qualifying Reserve Sailors in basic courses that are needed for shipboard readiness, so that when these Sailors are called to mobilize to their billets, all basic requirements are complete so they can assimilate seamlessly and contribute effectively from day one.

SURFLANT’s Reserve Program Director, Capt. Brian Tabinga, identified the initial requirements that Reserve Sailors assigned to the enterprise need to have. Many Reservists already received much of this training if they were previously on active duty and assigned to warships. SWIFT refreshes skills and provides new skills to those Reserve Sailors who have never been on board a ship. Senior Chief Master-at-Arms Edward Cutie was brought onboard SURFLANT on Active Duty for Operational Support (ADOS) orders as the lead SWIFT Coordinator and Facilitator who translated this concept into reality. Cutie also teaches the Security Reaction Force-Basic course portion of SWIFT.

“SWIFT is a direct force multiplier to elevate our combat surge readiness. In addition to the steady state operational support provided across the waterfront on an annual basis, we deliver a warfighter with a complete toolkit of essential skills—ready to stand the watch, fight the ship, and render medical aid to save a life from day one,” said Rear Adm. Foster. “This program delivers tangible warfighting readiness."

The SWIFT curriculum combines hands-on, skills-based courses fundamental to survivability and effectiveness aboard a naval vessel. The five core components of the SWIFT program are:

**Security Reaction Force - Basic (SRF-B):**Equips Sailors with the skills to serve as armed sentries and act as the first line of defense for a warship when in port. **Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) Tier 1:**Teaches life-saving skills to render medical aid to a trauma casualty. **Basic 3-M Maintenance Person:**Ensures Sailors can properly perform maintenance and contribute to the material readiness of the ship. **Basic Shipboard Firefighting with SCBA:**Provides hands-on training with firefighting equipment to combat shipboard fires. **Basic Shipboard Damage Control Wet Trainer:**In realistic simulators, Sailors learn to control damage, patch ruptures, and dewater compartments.

The inaugural SWIFT course, held in November 2025, resulted in 10 Sailors successfully completing the demanding program, proving its immediate value and effectiveness. This program will grow in scale to rapidly qualify Sailors across both SURFLANT and Commander, Naval Surface Force Pacific in their basic capability.

"The training is intense, realistic, and hands-on from day one," said Fire Controlman Chief Petty Officer James Annal, a recent graduate of the course. "By consolidating these critical schools, SWIFT forges both the skills and the mindset of a shipboard warfighter. You leave knowing you can handle yourself when it counts."

By completing these courses, Reserve Sailors meet their mobilization requirements and possess a verifiable, holistic set of warfighting skills. The SWIFT program is a force multiplier to provide ready forces while fulfilling the Navy Reserve's charge to deliver strategic depth. It stands as a testament to the forward-thinking leadership within the Surface Warfare Reserve Enterprise and its commitment to building a more capable and ready Navy.

SURFLANT mans, trains and equips assigned surface forces and shore activities, ensuring a capable force for conducting prompt and sustained operations in support of United States national interests. The SURFLANT force is composed of more than 70 ships and 31 shore commands.

