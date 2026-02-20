(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Security Reaction Force-Basic Course [Image 2 of 5]

    251111-N-N0763-1002 Sailors practicing striking techniques during the Security Reaction Force-Basic course at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek, Virginia Beach, Nov. 11, 2025. This course is a core component of the new Surface Warfighter Initial Fleet Training (SWIFT) program, a single, intensive course designed by the SURFLANT Reserve enterprise to forge mission-ready Sailors. (U.S. Navy photo by Senior Chief Master-at-Arms Edward Cutie)

    Date Taken: 02.11.2026
    Date Posted: 02.23.2026 15:42
    Photo ID: 9532769
    VIRIN: 251111-N-N0763-1002
    Resolution: 5712x4284
    Size: 4.54 MB
    Location: VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, US
    Forging the Fleet: Navy Surface Warfare Reservists Launch SWIFT to Increase Readiness

