U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Kris Marshall, Director of the Joint Staff, Georgia National Guard, stands by the pace car before the Autotrader 400 NASCAR race Feb. 22, 2026, at the EchoPark Speedway, Hampton, Georgia. Marshall and U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Nicolas White were recognized for their outstanding achievement while serving the Georgia National Guard. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class James Braswell)
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2026 16:42
|Photo ID:
|9531366
|VIRIN:
|260222-Z-KE355-2472
|Resolution:
|5550x3700
|Size:
|4.11 MB
|Location:
|HAMPTON, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Almost time [Image 17 of 17], by SFC James Braswell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.