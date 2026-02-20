Let the Chase Begin

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Kris Marshall, Director of the Joint Staff, Georgia National Guard, and U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Nicolas White, 2025 Georgia National Guard Best Noncommissioned Officer winner, pose with NASCAR driver Chase Elliot before the Autotrader 400 NASCAR race Feb. 22, 2026, at the EchoPark Speedway, Hampton, Georgia. Marshall and White were recognized for their outstanding achievement while serving the Georgia National Guard. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class James Braswell)