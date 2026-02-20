(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    HAMPTON, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class James Braswell 

    124th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Kris Marshall, Director of the Joint Staff, Georgia National Guard, speaks with actor Kevin Johnson before the Autotrader 400 NASCAR race Feb. 22, 2026, at the EchoPark Speedway, Hampton, Georgia. Marshall and U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Nicolas White were recognized for their outstanding achievement while serving the Georgia National Guard. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class James Braswell)

