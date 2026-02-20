Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Kris Marshall, Director of the Joint Staff, Georgia National Guard, speaks with Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Comissioner John King before the Autotrader 400 NASCAR race Feb. 22, 2026, at the EchoPark Speedway, Hampton, Georgia. Marshall and U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Nicolas White were recognized for their outstanding achievement while serving the Georgia National Guard. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class James Braswell)