    HAMPTON, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class James Braswell 

    124th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Kris Marshall, Director of the Joint Staff, Georgia National Guard, drives the pace car before the start of the Autotrader 400 NASCAR race Feb. 22, 2026, at the EchoPark Speedway, Hampton, Georgia. Marshall and U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Nicolas White were recognized for their outstanding achievement while serving the Georgia National Guard. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class James Braswell)

    Fist Held High
    Let the Chase Begin
    Almost time
    So Fast
    Setting the Pace
    Let's Begin
    Entering
    Pre-Race
    Leaders
    Getting Ready
    Getting Started
    Excited
    Georgia Leaders
    Talking
    Greeting
    Driving
    Down the Straight

    National Guard
    Leadership
    Georgia National Guard
    NASCAR

