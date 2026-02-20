Capt. Darian Cornelius, 434th Air Refueling Wing chaplain, officiates the wedding of Master Sgt. Bryon Snead and Staff Sgt. Lynsey Chlebana, both 434th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chiefs, aboard a KC-135R Stratotanker at Grissom Air Reserve Base, Ind., Feb. 17, 2026. Grissom is the largest KC-135 unit in Air Force Reserve Command with 16 tankers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Benjamin Mota)
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.21.2026 15:34
|Photo ID:
|9530664
|VIRIN:
|260217-F-FV960-1013
|Resolution:
|4657x3105
|Size:
|5.64 MB
|Location:
|GRISSOM AIR FORCE BASE, INDIANA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, I do [Image 6 of 6], by MSgt Benjamin Mota, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Love takes flight: Two Grissom crew chiefs tie the knot on a tanker
No keywords found.