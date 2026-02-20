Wedding kiss

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Staff Sgt. Lynsey Chlebana, and Master Sgt. Bryon Snead kiss following a wedding ceremony officiated by Capt. Darian Cornelius, 434th Air Refueling Wing chaplain, aboard a KC-135R Stratotanker at Grissom Air Reserve Base, Ind., Feb. 17, 2026. Both Airmen are crew chiefs with the 434th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron and met while performing their duties on the aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Benjamin Mota)