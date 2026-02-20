Tying the knot

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Capt. Darian Cornelius, 434th Air Refueling Wing chaplain, officiates the wedding of Master Sgt. Bryon Snead and Staff Sgt. Lynsey Chlebana, both 434th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chiefs, aboard a KC-135R Stratotanker at Grissom Air Reserve Base, Ind., Feb. 17, 2026. The couple met while assigned to the same aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Benjamin Mota)