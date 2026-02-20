(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Tying the knot

    Tying the knot

    GRISSOM AIR FORCE BASE, INDIANA, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2026

    434th Air Refueling Wing

    Capt. Darian Cornelius, 434th Air Refueling Wing chaplain, officiates the wedding of Master Sgt. Bryon Snead and Staff Sgt. Lynsey Chlebana, both 434th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chiefs, aboard a KC-135R Stratotanker at Grissom Air Reserve Base, Ind., Feb. 17, 2026. The couple met while assigned to the same aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Benjamin Mota)

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Love takes flight: Two Grissom crew chiefs tie the knot on a tanker

