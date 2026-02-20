Love takes flight: Two Grissom crew chiefs tie the knot on a tanker

Courtesy Photo | Capt. Darian Cornelius, 434th Air Refueling Wing chaplain, officiates the wedding of Master Sgt. Bryon Snead and Staff Sgt. Lynsey Chlebana, both 434th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chiefs, aboard a KC-135R Stratotanker at Grissom Air Reserve Base, Ind., Feb. 17, 2026. The couple met while assigned to the same aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Benjamin Mota) see less | View Image Page

GRISSOM AIR RESERVE BASE, Ind. — In a ceremony that blended Air Force tradition with personal devotion, two crew chiefs exchanged vows Feb. 17, 2026, aboard a KC-135R Stratotanker at Grissom Air Reserve Base, Ind., marking a milestone not only in their relationship but in the history of the wing.

Master Sgt. Bryon Snead and Staff Sgt. Lynsey Chlebana, both assigned as crew chiefs with the 434th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, said there was never a question about where they wanted to be married. “This aircraft has been part of our story from the beginning,” said Snead. “We met on the flight line, working this jet. It only felt right to start this next chapter here too.”

The couple first crossed paths while Lynsey was in upgrade training. As crew chiefs, they are responsible for ensuring the KC-135 remains mission-ready — overseeing maintenance, troubleshooting mechanical issues and coordinating with pilots before and after sorties.

Their shared commitment to keeping the aircraft flying gradually evolved into a relationship grounded in trust, teamwork and long hours on the ramp.

The wedding took place inside the refueling aircraft’s cargo bay. Fellow Airmen filled the aircraft, supporting the couple as they said their vows.

Presiding over the ceremony was Capt. Darian Cornelius, 434th Air Refueling Wing chaplain, who spoke about service, resilience and partnership.

“Today we have the privilege of experiencing this wedding on a KC-135, it is unusual but also very sweet,” said Cornelius. “It has significance for both Lynsey and Bryon, because they have poured countless hours into these aircraft through launching them, recovering them, and working on them, that has led to accomplishing the mission and protecting our people and our country.”

The aircraft, typically tasked with providing aerial refueling support around the globe, remained grounded for the event but symbolized the couple’s dedication to service. The KC-135R, a modernized variant of the long-serving Stratotanker fleet, has been a backbone of U.S. aerial refueling operations for decades.

Chief Master Sgt. Wesley Fletcher, 434th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron senior enlisted leader, said the ceremony was a proud moment for the unit.

“Our Airmen are our greatest strength and the epitome of what makes Grissom so amazing,” said Fletcher. “Sharing this moment with two of our crew chiefs, as they celebrate their marriage surrounded by their Air Force family highlights the sense of community we have here at Grissom.”