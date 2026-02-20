Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Master Sgt. Bryon Snead, places a wedding ring on Staff Sgt. Lynsey Chlebana during a wedding ceremony officiated by Capt. Darian Cornelius, 434th Air Refueling Wing chaplain, aboard a KC-135R Stratotanker at Grissom Air Reserve Base, Ind., Feb. 17, 2026. Both Airmen are crew chiefs with the 434th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron and met while performing their duties on the aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Benjamin Mota)