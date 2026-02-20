(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Wedding ring [Image 2 of 6]

    Wedding ring

    GRISSOM AIR FORCE BASE, INDIANA, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2026

    Master Sgt. Bryon Snead, places a wedding ring on Staff Sgt. Lynsey Chlebana during a wedding ceremony officiated by Capt. Darian Cornelius, 434th Air Refueling Wing chaplain, aboard a KC-135R Stratotanker at Grissom Air Reserve Base, Ind., Feb. 17, 2026. Both Airmen are crew chiefs with the 434th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron and met while performing their duties on the aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Benjamin Mota)

    Date Taken: 02.17.2026
    Date Posted: 02.21.2026 15:34
    Photo ID: 9530660
    VIRIN: 260217-F-FV160-1016
    Location: GRISSOM AIR FORCE BASE, INDIANA, US
    Love takes flight: Two Grissom crew chiefs tie the knot on a tanker

