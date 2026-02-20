Military Police on the Job

U.S. Army Sgt. Kenneth Arey III, a military police officer assigned to the 92nd Military Police Company, 709th Military Police Battalion, 18th Military Police Brigade, checks the oil during pre-mission checks and services on his patrol vehicle at U.S. Army Garrison Baumholder, Germany, Feb. 20, 2026. Preventive maintenance helps ensure patrol vehicles remain mission-ready and safe for daily law enforcement operations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn)
