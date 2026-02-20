(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Military Police on the Job

    Military Police on the Job

    GERMANY

    02.19.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn 

    18th Military Police Brigade

    U.S. Army Sgt. Kenneth Arey III, a military police officer assigned to the 92nd Military Police Company, 709th Military Police Battalion, 18th Military Police Brigade, checks the oil during pre-mission checks and services on his patrol vehicle at U.S. Army Garrison Baumholder, Germany, Feb. 20, 2026. Preventive maintenance helps ensure patrol vehicles remain mission-ready and safe for daily law enforcement operations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn)

    Date Taken: 02.19.2026
    Date Posted: 02.21.2026 15:44
    Photo ID: 9530651
    VIRIN: 260220-A-PT551-3429
    Resolution: 7217x5155
    Size: 9.13 MB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military Police on the Job, by SFC Tanisha Karn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

