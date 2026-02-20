Military Police on the Job

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Sgt. Elisa Barrios, a military police officer assigned to the 92nd Military Police Company, 709th Military Police Battalion, 18th Military Police Brigade, records pre-mission checks and services on her patrol vehicle at Rhine Ordnance Barracks, Germany, Feb. 21, 2026. Documenting PMCS ensures equipment readiness and accountability prior to conducting law enforcement operations on the installation. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn)