Military Police on the Job

U.S. Army Sgt. Elisa Barrios, a military police officer assigned to the 92nd Military Police Company, 709th Military Police Battalion, 18th Military Police Brigade, peers into a window of a building while conducting after-hours security checks at Ammunition Depot Europe–Miesau, Germany, Feb. 21, 2026. Routine patrols and inspections help ensure installation security and protect critical facilities across the installation. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn)