Military Police on the Job

U.S. Army Sgt. Elisa Barrios, a military police officer assigned to the 92nd Military Police Company, 709th Military Police Battalion, 18th Military Police Brigade, conducts pre-mission checks and services on her patrol vehicle at Rhine Ordnance Barracks, Germany, Feb. 21, 2026. The inspection ensures the vehicle is fully mission capable and ready to support law enforcement operations on the installation. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn)