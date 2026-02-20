Military Police on the Job

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Sgt. Elisa Barrios, a military police officer assigned to the 92nd Military Police Company, 709th Military Police Battalion, 18th Military Police Brigade, checks that a warehouse door is locked while conducting after-hours security checks at Ammunition Depot Europe–Miesau, Germany, Feb. 21, 2026. Routine inspections help maintain installation security and protect critical facilities. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn)