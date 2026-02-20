(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    COMDESRON 23 Change of Command [Image 8 of 11]

    COMDESRON 23 Change of Command

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    02.19.2026

    Photo by Seaman Maddix Almeyda 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    SAN DIEGO (Feb. 20, 2026) –U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Wilson Marks, commander, Carrier Strike Group 9, left, presents Capt. Ryan Leary with the Legion of Merit, during Commander, Destroyer Squadron (COMDESRON) 23 change of command ceremony, Feb. 20, 2026. Carrier Strike Group Nine is composed of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), Destroyer Squadron 23, Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 11 and the guided-missile cruiser USS Chosin (CG 65) (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Maddix Almeyda)

