SAN DIEGO (Feb. 20, 2026) –U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Wilson Marks, commander, Carrier Strike Group 9, left, presents Capt. Ryan Leary with the Legion of Merit, during Commander, Destroyer Squadron (COMDESRON) 23 change of command ceremony, Feb. 20, 2026. Carrier Strike Group Nine is composed of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), Destroyer Squadron 23, Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 11 and the guided-missile cruiser USS Chosin (CG 65) (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Maddix Almeyda)