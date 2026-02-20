SAN DIEGO (Feb. 20, 2026) –U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Wilson Marks, commander, Carrier Strike Group 9 delivers remarks during Commander, Destroyer Squadron (COMDESRON) 23 change of command ceremony, Feb. 20, 2026. Carrier Strike Group Nine is composed of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), Destroyer Squadron 23, Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 11 and the guided-missile cruiser USS Chosin (CG 65) (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Maddix Almeyda)
|02.19.2026
|02.20.2026 20:16
|9530240
|260220-N-ND136-1296
|5079x2857
|3.03 MB
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|5
|0
This work, COMDESRON 23 [Image 11 of 11], by SN Maddix Almeyda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.