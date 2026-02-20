Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SAN DIEGO (Feb. 20, 2026) –U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Wilson Marks, commander, Carrier Strike Group 9 delivers remarks during Commander, Destroyer Squadron (COMDESRON) 23 change of command ceremony, Feb. 20, 2026. Carrier Strike Group Nine is composed of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), Destroyer Squadron 23, Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 11 and the guided-missile cruiser USS Chosin (CG 65) (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Maddix Almeyda)