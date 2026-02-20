SAN DIEGO (Feb. 20, 2026) –U.S. Navy Capt. Ryan Leary delivers remarks during Commander, Destroyer Squadron (COMDESRON) 23 change of command ceremony, Feb. 20, 2026. Carrier Strike Group Nine is composed of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), Destroyer Squadron 23, Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 11 and the guided-missile cruiser USS Chosin (CG 65) (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Maddix Almeyda)
Date Taken:
|02.19.2026
Date Posted:
|02.20.2026 20:16
Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
