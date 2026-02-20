U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Clark Quinn, commander of Air Education and Training Command, operates a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft simulator at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Feb. 18, 2026. This hands-on experience provided him with a valuable perspective on the advanced training tools Airmen use to maintain readiness. (Courtesy photo by Capt. Colin Laskodi)
|Date Taken:
|02.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.20.2026 19:34
|Photo ID:
|9530174
|VIRIN:
|260219-F-F3508-1623
|Resolution:
|3024x4032
|Size:
|2.55 MB
|Location:
|ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Air Education, Training Command Leadership Team Visits Altus [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Air Education, Training Command Leadership Team Visits Altus
No keywords found.