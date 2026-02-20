Air Education, Training Command Leadership Team Visits Altus

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Clark Quinn, commander of Air Education and Training Command, operates a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft simulator at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Feb. 18, 2026. This hands-on experience provided him with a valuable perspective on the advanced training tools Airmen use to maintain readiness. (Courtesy photo by Capt. Colin Laskodi)