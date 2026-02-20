Air Education, Training Command Leadership Team Visits Altus

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Clark Quinn, commander of Air Education and Training Command, stands in the 97th Operations Group flight simulator building at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Feb. 18, 2026. This hands-on experience provided him with a valuable perspective on the advanced training tools Airmen use to maintain readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nathan Langston)