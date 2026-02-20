Air Education, Training Command Leadership Team Visits Altus

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Clark Quinn, commander of Air Education and Training Command, views the Child Development Center (CDC) renovation project at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Feb. 18, 2026. The visit to the CDC highlighted how the 97th Air Mobility Wing is taking care of its Airmen and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nathan Langston)