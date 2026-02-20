(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Education, Training Command Leadership Team Visits Altus [Image 4 of 5]

    Air Education, Training Command Leadership Team Visits Altus

    ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    02.18.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Nathan Langston 

    97th Air Mobility Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Clark Quinn, commander of Air Education and Training Command, views the Child Development Center (CDC) renovation project at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Feb. 18, 2026. The visit to the CDC highlighted how the 97th Air Mobility Wing is taking care of its Airmen and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nathan Langston)

    Date Taken: 02.18.2026
    Date Posted: 02.20.2026 19:34
    Photo ID: 9530173
    VIRIN: 260218-F-KP877-1059
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 9.08 MB
    Location: ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Education, Training Command Leadership Team Visits Altus [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Nathan Langston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Air Education, Training Command Leadership Team Visits Altus

