Air Education, Training Command Leadership Visits Altus

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Clark Quinn, commander of Air Education and Training Command (AETC), receives hands-on training in parachute packing from Eric Brothers, 97th Logistics Readiness Squadron (LRS) fabric worker at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Feb. 18, 2026. The training displayed AETC leadership’s dedication to understanding a key mission of the 97th LRS. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nathan Langston)
Air Education, Training Command Leadership Team Visits Altus
