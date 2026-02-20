(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Education, Training Command Leadership Visits Altus [Image 2 of 5]

    Air Education, Training Command Leadership Visits Altus

    ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    02.18.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Nathan Langston 

    97th Air Mobility Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Clark Quinn, commander of Air Education and Training Command (AETC), and Chief Master Sgt. Chad Bickley, command chief of AETC, receive a mission brief from 97th Air Mobility Wing leadership at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Feb. 18, 2026. The briefing displayed Quinn's dedication to fully connecting with Altus’ mission and provided an opportunity to highlight the 97th Air Mobility Wing’s excellence. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nathan Langston)

    Date Taken: 02.18.2026
    Date Posted: 02.20.2026 19:34
    Photo ID: 9530162
    VIRIN: 260218-F-KP877-1017
    Resolution: 7497x4998
    Size: 8.48 MB
    Location: ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    This work, Air Education, Training Command Leadership Visits Altus [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Nathan Langston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Education, Training Command Leadership Team Visits Altus

