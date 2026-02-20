Air Education, Training Command Leadership Visits Altus

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Clark Quinn, commander of Air Education and Training Command (AETC), and Chief Master Sgt. Chad Bickley, command chief of AETC, receive a mission brief from 97th Air Mobility Wing leadership at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Feb. 18, 2026. The briefing displayed Quinn's dedication to fully connecting with Altus’ mission and provided an opportunity to highlight the 97th Air Mobility Wing’s excellence. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nathan Langston)