Air Forces JMDCC-O FTX

U.S. Army Pfc. Jose Olivares, an Infantryman assigned to the 2nd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, scans for drones with a Dronebuster during a patrol in the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Feb. 19, 2026. The U.S. Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces Africa assess the feasibility of expanding the Air Force’s Joint Multi-Domain Counter Unmanned Aircraft Systems Operator Course to a multi-service environment with the growing Unmanned Aircraft Systems threat. The 7th Army Training Command remains the premier location for U.S., NATO and partner testing, experimentation, readiness and interoperability. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Collin Mackall)