Air Forces JMDCC-O FTX

U.S. Army Spc. Joshua Hall, an Infantryman assigned to the Regimental Headquarters and Headquarters Troop, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, talks on the radio in the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Feb. 19, 2026. The U.S. Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces Africa assess the feasibility of expanding the Air Force’s Joint Multi-Domain Counter Unmanned Aircraft Systems Operator Course to a multi-service environment with the growing Unmanned Aircraft Systems threat. The 7th Army Training Command remains the premier location for U.S., NATO and partner testing, experimentation, readiness and interoperability. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Collin Mackall)