Air Forces JMDCC-O FTX

U.S. Army Sgt. Adam Gadbois, a Combat Engineer assigned to Task Force Alpine, Joint Multinational Training Group–Ukraine, 86th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Mountain), prepares to fly a first person view in the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Feb. 19, 2026. The U.S. Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces Africa assess the feasibility of expanding the Air Force’s Joint Multi-Domain Counter Unmanned Aircraft Systems Operator Course to a multi-service environment with the growing Unmanned Aircraft Systems threat. The 7th Army Training Command remains the premier location for U.S., NATO and partner testing, experimentation, readiness and interoperability. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Collin Mackall)