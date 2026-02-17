Air Forces JMDCC-O FTX

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Ryan Pumala, a Security Force Specialist assigned to the 704th Munitions Maintenance Squadron, prepares to use a FIM-92 Stinger to take down an enemy Unmanned Aerial Systems in the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Feb. 19, 2026. The U.S. Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces Africa assess the feasibility of expanding the Air Force’s Joint Multi-Domain Counter Unmanned Aircraft Systems Operator Course to a multi-service environment with the growing Unmanned Aircraft Systems threat. The 7th Army Training Command remains the premier location for U.S., NATO and partner testing, experimentation, readiness and interoperability. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Collin Mackall)