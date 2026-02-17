(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Air Forces JMDCC-O FTX [Image 15 of 23]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Air Forces JMDCC-O FTX

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    02.18.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Collin Mackall 

    7th Army Training Command

    Instructors for the Air Force’s Joint Multi-Domain Counter Unmanned Aircraft Systems Operator Course fly the Skiron X to simulate an enemy Unmanned Aerial Systems in the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Feb. 19, 2026. The U.S. Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces Africa assess the feasibility of expanding the Air Force’s Joint Multi-Domain Counter Unmanned Aircraft Systems Operator Course to a multi-service environment with the growing Unmanned Aircraft Systems threat. The 7th Army Training Command remains the premier location for U.S., NATO and partner testing, experimentation, readiness and interoperability. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Collin Mackall)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.18.2026
    Date Posted: 02.20.2026 06:32
    Photo ID: 9528364
    VIRIN: 260219-A-XV403-1068
    Resolution: 5927x3956
    Size: 5.87 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Forces JMDCC-O FTX [Image 23 of 23], by SGT Collin Mackall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Air Forces JMDCC-O FTX
    Air Forces JMDCC-O FTX
    Air Forces JMDCC-O FTX
    Air Forces JMDCC-O FTX
    Air Forces JMDCC-O FTX
    Air Forces JMDCC-O FTX
    Air Forces JMDCC-O FTX
    Air Forces JMDCC-O FTX
    Air Forces JMDCC-O FTX
    Air Forces JMDCC-O FTX
    Air Forces JMDCC-O FTX
    Air Forces JMDCC-O FTX
    Air Forces JMDCC-O FTX
    Air Forces JMDCC-O FTX
    Air Forces JMDCC-O FTX
    Air Forces JMDCC-O FTX
    Air Forces JMDCC-O FTX
    Air Forces JMDCC-O FTX
    Air Forces JMDCC-O FTX
    Air Forces JMDCC-O FTX
    Air Forces JMDCC-O FTX
    Air Forces JMDCC-O FTX
    Air Forces JMDCC-O FTX

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    StrongerTogether
    TrainToWin
    EuropeAfricaInnovation
    Airforce

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery