U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Keegan Kaczmar, 1st Operations Support Squadron weather specialist, conducts weather analysis using a Kestrel during Bamboo Eagle 26-1, at March Air Reserve Base, California, Feb 15, 2026. The device measures wind speed, temperature and humidity to provide real-time environmental data supporting mission planning and flight operations. U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Gerald Ligeralde)
|Date Taken:
|02.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.19.2026 21:41
|Photo ID:
|9527957
|VIRIN:
|260215-F-DA718-1005
|Resolution:
|5753x3828
|Size:
|3.01 MB
|Location:
|MARCH AIR RESERVE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Eyes On The Skies [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Gerald Ligeralde