    Eyes On The Skies [Image 4 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Eyes On The Skies

    MARCH AIR RESERVE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    02.15.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Gerald Ligeralde 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Keegan Kaczmar, 1st Operations Support Squadron weather specialist, conducts weather analysis using a Kestrel during Bamboo Eagle 26-1, at March Air Reserve Base, California, Feb 15, 2026. The device measures wind speed, temperature and humidity to provide real-time environmental data supporting mission planning and flight operations. U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Gerald Ligeralde)

    Date Taken: 02.15.2026
    Date Posted: 02.19.2026 21:41
    Photo ID: 9527957
    VIRIN: 260215-F-DA718-1005
    Resolution: 5753x3828
    Size: 3.01 MB
    Location: MARCH AIR RESERVE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    This work, Eyes On The Skies [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Gerald Ligeralde, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

