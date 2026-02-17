Eyes On The Skies

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Keegan Kaczmar, 1st Operations Support Squadron weather specialist, conducts weather analysis using a Kestrel during Bamboo Eagle 26-1, at March Air Reserve Base, California, Feb 15, 2026. The device measures wind speed, temperature and humidity to provide real-time environmental data supporting mission planning and flight operations. U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Gerald Ligeralde)