    Eyes On The Skies [Image 1 of 4]

    Eyes On The Skies

    MARCH AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    02.15.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Gerald Ligeralde 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Keegan Kaczmar, 1st Operations Support Squadron weather specialist, conducts weather analysis during Bamboo Eagle 26-1, at March Air Reserve Base, California, Feb 15, 2026. The weather analysis supports mission planning by delivering real-time forecasts and environmental updates to participating units. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Gerald

    Date Taken: 02.15.2026
    Date Posted: 02.19.2026 21:41
    Photo ID: 9527949
    VIRIN: 260215-F-DA718-1001
    Resolution: 5676x3776
    Size: 4.55 MB
    Location: MARCH AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Eyes On The Skies [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Gerald Ligeralde, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    BambooEagle

