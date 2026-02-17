U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Keegan Kaczmar, 1st Operations Support Squadron weather specialist, conducts weather analysis during Bamboo Eagle 26-1, at March Air Reserve Base, California, Feb 15, 2026. The weather analysis supports mission planning by delivering real-time forecasts and environmental updates to participating units. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Gerald
|Date Taken:
|02.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.19.2026 21:41
|Photo ID:
|9527949
|VIRIN:
|260215-F-DA718-1001
|Resolution:
|5676x3776
|Size:
|4.55 MB
|Location:
|MARCH AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Eyes On The Skies [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Gerald Ligeralde, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.