Eyes On The Skies

    MARCH AIR RESERVE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    02.15.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Gerald Ligeralde 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Keegan Kaczmar, 1st Operations Support Squadron weather specialist, conducts weather analysis during Bamboo Eagle 26-1, at March Air Reserve Base, California, Feb 15, 2026. Accurate weather reporting enables aircrews and support personnel to adapt operations to changing environmental conditions. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Gerald Ligeralde)

    BambooEagle

