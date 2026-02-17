Eyes On The Skies

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Keegan Kaczmar, 1st Operations Support Squadron weather specialist, conducts weather analysis during Bamboo Eagle 26-1, at March Air Reserve Base, California, Feb 15, 2026. The team’s observations help maintain operational readiness by identifying potential weather impacts to aircraft and personnel. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Gerald Ligeralde)