U.S. Army Aircraft Maneuvers the Skies during Combined Resolve 26-05

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Army HH-60M helicopter and AH-64 helicopter with 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, maneuver the skies during Combined Resolve 26-05 at Joint Multinational Readiness Center's Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, Feb. 18, 2026. During CbR 26-05, the 2nd Brigade "Strike" 101st incorporates structural and doctrinal changes aligned with the U.S. Army's new Mobile Brigade Combat Team concept to become more mobile, lethal and able to rapidly respond to crises. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Karleshia Gater)