U.S. Army Soldier with 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, directs a Light Medium Tactical Vehicle during Combined Resolve 26-05 at Joint Multinational Readiness Center's Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, Feb. 18, 2026. The Continuous Transformation initiative is grounded in one principle: increasing the lethality of U.S. Army formations by creating more agile and mobile units capable of responding to complex combat scenarios. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Karleshia Gater)
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.19.2026 06:01
|Photo ID:
|9526633
|VIRIN:
|260217-A-WG527-5923
|Resolution:
|5127x3418
|Size:
|2.38 MB
|Location:
|HOHENFELS, BAYERN, DE
This work, U.S. Army Aircraft Maneuvers the Skies during Combined Resolve 26-05 [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Karleshia Gater, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.