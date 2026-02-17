(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S. Army Aircraft Maneuvers the Skies during Combined Resolve 26-05 [Image 5 of 5]

    HOHENFELS, BAYERN, GERMANY

    02.17.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Karleshia Gater 

    318th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    U.S. Army Soldier with 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, directs a Light Medium Tactical Vehicle during Combined Resolve 26-05 at Joint Multinational Readiness Center's Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, Feb. 18, 2026. The Continuous Transformation initiative is grounded in one principle: increasing the lethality of U.S. Army formations by creating more agile and mobile units capable of responding to complex combat scenarios. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Karleshia Gater)

    Date Taken: 02.17.2026
    Date Posted: 02.19.2026 06:01
    Photo ID: 9526633
    VIRIN: 260217-A-WG527-5923
    Resolution: 5127x3418
    Size: 2.38 MB
    Location: HOHENFELS, BAYERN, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    This work, U.S. Army Aircraft Maneuvers the Skies during Combined Resolve 26-05 [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Karleshia Gater, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

